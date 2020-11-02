SI.com
RamDigest
Jalen Ramsey sidelined with illness; Rams miss his energy

Eric D. Williams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey woke up Sunday morning with an unspecified illness.

Ramsey went through the league’s COVID-19 protocols and will return home with the rest of his teammates Sunday evening, according to McVay.

“That’s really all I can say,” McVay said. “I can’t say anything more because of HIPIA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) violations and all that kind of stuff. But he’s in good enough shape to be able to return with us, so that’s a positive.”

David Long Jr. started in place of Ramsey and gave up a 3-yard touchdown to Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker on a 3-yard in route. Other than that, the Rams did not miss Ramsey’s presence in the back end defensively, holding the Miami Dolphins to just 145 total yards in the debut of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“We saw that he wasn’t feeling too well before the game, but we didn’t think he wasn’t going to play,” Rams safety John Johnson III said. “So it was really up until kickoff and we really didn’t know what had happened until now. So hopefully we can get him back sooner rather than later.”

While the Rams did not miss Ramsey’s production, they appeared to miss the enthusiasm he provides as one of the best players on the roster.

“Jalen brings that energy,” Johnson said. “He brings that big hit, that big deflection – that confidence and just that raw energy that you can’t really duplicate or make it up.

“I think David did a great job. He came in and did what he had to do. Like you said, he gave up that touchdown, but he was right there – it was a 50-50 ball. But we definitely want to get him back. He’s definitely a guy that can give us that boost, and it translates to the offense as well.” 

