Rams OT Andrew Whitworth carted off field with left knee injury

Eric D. Williams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth suffered a left knee injury at the end of the first half and had to be carted off the field to the locker room.

Whitworth has been ruled out for the game.

Whitworth suffered the injury while pass blocking for quarterback Jared Goff, when Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright collided into his left leg. Whitworth fell to the ground and appeared in pain. He was tended to by Rams trainers before being taken to the locker room.

Joe Noteboom replaced Whitworth at left tackle.

The 38-year-old, LSU product has been playing good football, not allowing a sack through eight games. In his 15th season, Whitworth serves as a co-captain on offense and anchor for an L.A. offensive line that has been playing well the first half of the season.

