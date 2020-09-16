Ram personnel report: Week 1 vs. Cowboys

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Last week’s 20-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys was a pretty good result for the Los Angeles Rams.

As advertised, the defense under new coordinator Brandon Staley played well. We knew Aaron Donald would show up. And the Pitt product did just that, finishing with four combined tackles, a sack and four quarterback hits.

I thought inside linebacker Micah Kiser had a nice game in his first start, finishing with seven tackles and two pass breakups Leonard Floyd also had a good game defensively, finishing with four combined tackles and a sack.

Defensively, the Rams allowed just two plays of 20 or more yards.

The Rams relied on a quick passing game to keep Dallas talented pass rushers at bay. Per Next Gen Stats, Jared Goff finished 13 of 16 (81.3 percent) for 84 yards on passes delivered under 2.5 seconds. Goff also finished 8 for 12 on play-action passes.

I thought rookie Cam Akers played a bit slow, allowing defenders to close on him before reacting on his cuts running the football. I expect to see improvement for the Florida State product as he gets more reps and the game slows down for him. Akers averaged just 2.8 yards per carry

Lastly, there were some questions from fans on Cooper Kupp returning punts. Kupp was a very good punt returner in college at Eastern Washington and gives McVay a sure-handed decision maker back there to make sure he gets his offense on the field.

For McVay, limiting mistakes early in the season a point of emphasis. Also gives Kupp a few extra touches.

You can check out the personnel report for head coach Sean McVay’s tenure with the Rams here.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Total plays: 70 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 27. Run – 23. Total: 50

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 7. Run -- 13

13 (One RB, Three TEs, 1 WR) Pass – 0. Run – 3.

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING



Jared Goff

11: 16-for-24 (66.7 percent) for 223 yards, with zero TDs and 1 INT. Golf was sacked once and posted a 79.0 passer rating.

12: 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) for 53 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Golf was sacked zero times and posted a 81.3 passer rating.

RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 23 for 91 yards (3.96 average) Long: 12. 2 TDs

12: 13 for 57 yards (4.38 average) Long: 14. Zero TD

13: 3 for 5 yards (1.67 average). Long 4. Zero TD.

PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 70 (excluding penalties)

Base (4 DBs): Pass – 6 (75.0%). Run – 2 (25.0%). Total – 8.

(5 DBs): Pass – 29 (58.0%). Run – 21 (42.0%). Total – 50.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 9 (81.8%). Run – 2 (18.2%). Total – 11.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 42

Rush 4 – 31 (73.8%). Sacks – 3.

Rush 5 – 10 (23.8%). Sacks – 0.

Rush 6+ -- 1 (2.4%). Sacks – 0.

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Cowboys

OFFENSE (Based on 73 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 73

Running back – Malcolm Brown 44, Cam Akers 24, Darrell Henderson 5

Wide receiver – Cooper Kupp 62, Robert Woods 61, Josh Reynolds 37, Van Jefferson 33

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 65, Gerald Everett 24, Johnny Mundt 10

Offensive line – Andrew Whitworth 73, Rob Havenstein 73, Austin Blythe 73, Austin Corbett 73, Joe Noteboom 73

DEFENSE (Based on 72 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 60, Michael Brockers 53, Morgan Fox 23, Sebastian Joseph-Day 22, Greg Gaines 14, Marquise Copeland 3.

Linebacker – Micah Kiser 72, Leonard Floyd 68, Samson Ebukam 53, Kenny Young 38, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 16, Justin Hollins 5, Jachai Polite 1

Defensive back – John Johnson 72, Jalen Ramsey 72, Jordan Fuller 71, Troy Hill 70, Darious Williams 64, Taylor Rapp 15

SPECIAL TEAMS



Nick Scott 20, Okoronkwo 18, Terrell Burgess 17, Hollins 16, Troy Reeder 16, David Long 14, Taylor Rapp 13, Johnny Mundt 12, Nsimba Webster 11, Sam Sloman 10, Kenny Young 10, Polite 9, Xavier Jones 8, Johnny Hekker 8, Jake McQuaide 8, Ebukam 6, Whitworth 5, Havenstein 5, Blythe 5, Corbett 5, Higbee 5, Kiser 5, Bobby Evans 5, David Edwards 5, Kupp 4, Brown 4, Johnson 4, Williams 4, Donald 4, Brockers 4, Gaines 4, Everett 3, Reynolds 1, Jefferson 1, Fuller 1, Hill 1.