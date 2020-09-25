Prediction: Bills over Rams, 28-24

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- For the second straight week, the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) will travel to the East Coast, this time facing the undefeated Buffalo Bills (2-0).

Head coach Sean McVay said his team will use a similar travel schedule to last week, flying in late Saturday.

The Rams had considered staying in Philadelphia and practicing there all week. But do the COVID-19 restrictions, McVay thought it best for players to sleep in their own beds back in L.A.

“Last week will be a good guide for us and kind of a compass to navigate through this week,” McVay said. “If our guys were able to handle it the same way, we'll be in good shape.”

While the Bills will not have any fans in the stadium, the back-to-back weeks of travel will still take its toll on the Rams.

Matchup microscope

Per Next Gen Stats, the Bills have used 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs) 67 percent of the time this season, averaging 6.8 yards per play and scoring four touchdowns. Buffalo also has employed 10 personnel (1 RB, 0 TE, 4 WRs) a league-high 32 times this season, averaging 7.2 yards per play. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has done a nice job of using empty sets, spreading the field and helping Josh Allen better identify where pressure is coming from. It will be interesting to see if Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley chooses to use five defensive backs or six defensive backs when the Bills try to spread the field. Although they have not used it very much, the Rams have been effective when they have gone with six defensive backs, allowing just 3.8 yards per play according to Next Gen Stats.



One to watch

The Rams offensive line has done a nice job of creating running lanes. L.A. is averaging 172 rushing yards a contest, No. 3 in the NFL. However, they will have a change to the offensive line up front, with Joe Noteboom placed on the injured reserve due to a calf strain and David Edwards taking his spot at left guard. And Buffalo has done a nice job of stopping the run, allowing just 75.3 rushing yards a contest through two games, No. 3 in the league. Bills head coach Sean McDermott is one of the better defensive coaches in the NFL. His defense will be disciplined and ready for L.A. misdirection plays. What team controls the line of scrimmage will go a long way in deciding the winner on Sunday.

Fun to watch

Jalen Ramsey is one of the best corners in the game, and he’ll likely be matched up with Buffalo receiver Stefan Diggs, one of the best receivers in the game. According to Pro Football Focus, Ramsey has given up just eight receptions for 81 receiving yards and no touchdowns on 89 coverage snaps this season. Ramsey’s length and range could give Diggs problems, but the Bills quarterback Josh Allen has other options to go to.

Key to the game

As defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said earlier this week, the Rams have to find a way to stress Allen and speed up the game, forcing him into some bad decisions and turnovers. If the Rams can do that and play a clean game, L.A. has a puncher’s chance on the road to get to 3-0. However, back-to-back East Coast games and the travel involved will be tough for the Rams to overcome.

Prediction

Bills 28, Rams 24