Jared Goff suffers dislocated thumb, uncertain to play vs. Cardinals

The Cal product has not missed a game due to injury in 5 NFL seasons
Needing a win against the Arizona Cardinals next week to reach the postseason, the Los Angeles Rams could be without starting quarterback Jared Goff.

The Cal product suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand when he clanged it on the helmet of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa. Goff popped his thumb back in place and remained in the game.

Goff is uncertain if he’ll be able to play next week. The Cal product has never missed a game due to injury in his five seasons in the NFL.

“It’s okay right now,” Goff said. “It’s not terrible. We’ll see tomorrow. We’ll evaluate it tomorrow, we’ll give it 24 hours to see what happens. We’ll see.”

According to an ESPN report, the team fears Goff’s thumb is broken and will know more when further tests are performed on the hand Monday.

“I’m not sure right now, I don’t want to speculate on that,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said, when asked if Goff would play next week. “I know he battled and I really have a lot of respect for the toughness that he exuded today to be able to finish that game out, and that’s really all I can say on that.”

If Goff cannot play on Sunday, John Wolford would get his first NFL start. L.A.’s third-team quarterback, undrafted rookie Bryce Perkins, also has not taken an NFL, regular-season snap.

Goff struggled in his team’s 20-9 loss on the road against the Seahawks, finishing 24-of-43 for 234 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. The Rams did not score a touchdown for the first time this season.

