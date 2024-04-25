Rams News: How LA Can Trade Up In First Round Of Tomorrow's Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of big decisions on their plate starting tomorrow, when this year's NFL draft tips off. LA has an NFL-most 11 picks (tied with the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals).
Cameron DaSilva of The Rams Wire outlines five scenarios in which Horns general manager Les Snead could opt to move up in the draft. As you'll no doubt recall, LA is no stranger to moving up in the draft, as the Rams did trade up for the rights to select Jared Goff in 2016.
One option for the Rams that DaSilva prescribes is a deal with the New York Giants for the rights to their No. 6 seed. In such a transaction, LA would ship out is Nos. 19 and 18 selections plus a 2025 first.
"The Giants could take a quarterback here, or potentially trade the pick to a team like the Vikings that’s searching for its new franchise passer. If the Rams want to go all the way to No. 6 for someone such as LT Joe Alt or WR Rome Odunze, they’d most likely have to give up their first-round pick in 2025 to make it happen, and maybe even more than that," DaSilva writes.
DaSilva also pitches trades with the Chicago Bears (who have the No. 9 pick), the New York Jets (No. 10), the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 13), and the Indianapolis Colts (No. 15).
