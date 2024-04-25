Rams Replace Aaron Donald With Star Big-12 DT in Fresh Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams were a nice surprise last season, making the postseason when not many expected them to do so. But now they want to build on that success and bring sustained winning to the organization.
With defensive tackle Aaron Donald retiring this offseason, Los Angeles has a giant hole to fill along their defensive line. Luckily for them, they hold a first round pick this season and could bring in some nice, talent by using it.
In a new mock draft by Charles Davis of NFL.com, he has the team taking star defensive tackle Byron Murphy II out of Texas. With Donald retiring, the Rams have a massive need to replace him and Murphy could do that extremely well.
"Murphy is not going to be Aaron Donald, but he is awfully talented and will pair well with last year's rookie sensation, Kobie Turner. The Rams also could opt for a different Texas product: WR Xavier Worthy. The fastest player in NFL Scouting Combine history could be a more accomplished Tutu Atwell."
While Murphy isn't Donald, nor will he likely be, he could serve as a great replacement for the All-Pro. He dominated while at Texas, posting 29 total tackles with 8.5 of them coming for a loss. Murphy also added five sacks on the year as well.
The numbers don't jump off the page but Murphy's presence along a defensive front is apparent. He makes things very tough on opposing offenses, using his size and strength to push back linemen.
Pairing Murphy with Kobie Turner could give the Rams one of the better defensive fronts in the entire game. The team has wanted to get young and build for the future, making this potential pick an absolute steal if it were to come true.