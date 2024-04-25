Rams News: Kobie Turner's Big Goal This Season
With their third round pick in last year's NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams grabbed defensive tackle Kobie Turner out of Wake Forest. While they hoped that he could contribute right away, even their best guesses likely wouldn't have foreseen him absolutely dominating the way that he did last year.
Turner posted 57 total tackles and nine sacks last season, showing just a small part of what he could do in the league. Now that All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald has retired, the Rams will be counting on Turner more this season.
He understands this and is embracing the responsibility that comes with it. He spoke about a main goal that he has for this coming season.
He wants to get more comfortable in three-tech, four-tech and five-tech playing at nose tackle this year. If Turner is able to do this, he will become even more valuable to the Rams moving forward.
While Turner will likely never be what Donald was, learning from him likely helped a lot. The second-year player knows that he can be better, which is a scary thought for opposing offenses.
The Rams are poised to make an even bigger jump forward next season, in part due to the growth of guys like Turner. He will be a major part of their overall success and he can't wait to show what he can do given a larger role.