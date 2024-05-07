Rams News: LA Center to Oversee OL Camp at Team Practice Facility
Los Angeles Rams center Steve Avila will be giving back to the community once again. This time, he'll lend a helping hand in his football skills. The second-year L.A. center is set to host an offensive line position camp on Friday, May 24, 2024.
The event will occur at the Rams' current practice facility at California Lutheran University and is for high school athletes in grades 9-12. The participation fee is $150.
This is the first camp that the team will host this year, and there's no one better to focus on the offensive line than the former center/guard from TCU. The Ram selected Avila in the 2023 NFL Draft in the second round with the No. 36 overall pick. The 24-year-old started in all 17 games at left guard and was the only player on the squad who played every snap on offense.
The Rams added to their offensive line this offseason by adding guard Jonah Jackson. Because of this, Avila will move to the center position, which he played in college.
Avila will try to show that despite the change of position, he can still produce at a high level in 2024.
