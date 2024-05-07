Rams News: Behind the Scenes of LA's Decision to Draft Puka Nacua in 2023
The Los Angeles Rams snagged a total steal in the later rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, and surely are hoping that they've done the same in 2024.
L.A. selected 6-foot-2, 205-pound BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua with the No. 177 pick in that draft's fourth round. He went on to become a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro Second Teamer, while notching rookie-season records of 1,486 receiving yards, 105 receptions, 181 receiving yards in a playoff game, and 15 overall receptions in a game.
Now, one season removed from that excellent draft pick, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic examines how general manager Les Snead and his front office made the Nacua pick.
"[L.A.'s team's director of data and analytics Jake] Temme and the pro scouts run programs that track trends and patterns in rival teams’ draft selections: When one team drafts receivers, do they only look for players who run a sub-4.4 second 40-yard dash?" Rodrigue wrote. "When another team drafts offensive linemen, will they remove a player with short arms from their board? How are character or injury flags weighed by certain teams?
"Compiling and analyzing this data can help the Rams navigate the hectic later rounds. In 2023, the Rams had four fifth-round picks after some maneuvering via trades. Nacua, in his respective bucket, was grouped near the top of Snead’s call sheet entering the round," Rodrigue continued. "The Rams also needed a linebacker who could play special teams and a tight end, among other positions."
"Snead and the staff in the draft room, including McVay, had to decide which pick to use on Nacua and identified other teams in that round who could be looking for receivers," Rodrigue noted. "Analysts pulled up those teams’ histories of preferred traits and previous selections at receiver."
"Nacua had some injury issues in college and ran a slow 40-yard dash — both of which affected his draft stock. With that information in mind, Snead believed the Rams could wait out other teams who could be interested in a receiver," Rodrigue revealed. "It wasn’t assured that Snead’s bet against other teams would pay off, but the staff informed it with data and pure luck did the rest."
"A year after Nacua’s historic rookie season, Snead likes to say that had the Rams truly known what he would do in the NFL, they wouldn’t have waited nearly five entire rounds to select him," Rodrigue concluded.
"Hell of a plan," Snead noted of his draft strategy to Rodrigue. “But next time, we’re gonna pick him earlier.”
