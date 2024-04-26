Rams News: LA Star Looks Back On His Own Moving Draft Experience
The NFL Draft is a three-day event annually in which over 250 players see their dreams come true as they officially get selected to play in the NFL. It's also a phenomenal memory for many NFL veterans, who previously heard their name called to make their own dream come true.
This is the case for Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, who was selected by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams recalled his own experience getting drafted ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft beginning on Thursday.
Williams had to stay patient, waiting until the third day of the draft when he finally got a call from Thousand Oaks, California, which was from the Rams. He called the draft "two days of stress" and said he couldn't do anything but watch the draft until he heard his name called. Williams was the 164th overall pick.
The Notre Dame product received limited playing time during his rookie season, but made good on his word to give everything he had to the Rams starting in his sophomore year. Williams had his breakout season in 2023, rushing for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games. Williams also averaged 5.0 yards per carry, well above average.
Thanks to Williams, the Rams had a significantly more balanced offense that helped carry them to the wildcard round of the playoffs in 2023. While the Rams lost to the Detroit Lions in that game, Williams will be ready to lead the team's run game again in 2024.
