Rams News: LA Would Have Drafted Surprising Pick at No. 19 Had He Still Been Available
The Los Angeles Rams made their first selection in the first round of the NFL draft for the first time since 2016, selecting defensive edge rusher Jared Verse. However, if another player had been available, Los Angeles would have jumped at the chance to land him.
According to NFL insider Chad Reuter, the Rams would have taken quarterback Bo Nix out of the University of Oregon if he had been available when their No. 19 pick came up. Nix was taken No. 12 overall by the Denver Broncos instead.
If true, Los Angeles must have been very high on the potential of Nix. Landing a quarterback in the first round would have certainly been an interesting decision, especially for a team with a starter on the roster in Matthew Stafford.
However, Stafford may not play for much longer and the Rams are likely thinking about their long-term success. Nix would have given Los Angeles a successor to Stafford, allowing him to sit behind the veteran until he retired.
While we will never know what could have happened, the idea is intriguing. We may see the Rams look elsewhere for a quarterback in the post-Stafford era, giving them more of a chance once he does hang things up.
More Rams: Rams News: See Where Colin Cowherd Believes LA Will Land in NFC West