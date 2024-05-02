Rams News: See Where Colin Cowherd Believes LA Will Land in NFC West
The Los Angeles Rams will be entering the 2024 season hoping to build off the success that they saw in 2023. Los Angeles was a surprise playoff team this past year and now they want to push forever even more.
However, they will have to do so without the services of All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, after he retired this offseason. Donald leaving does leave a massive hold along the defensive line but the Rams have done their best to fill the void with a quantity of players.
They have a very talented roster and could very well be a contender again this season. Long-time sports personality Colin Cowherd weighed in on their chances within the NFC West this season and even has the Rams taking the crown back from the rival San Francisco 49ers.
If the Rams want to challenge the 49ers, they will need to make sure that their offense can keep up. At times last season, the Rams offense looked stagnant but the team has tried to address this by beefing up the offensive line.
They also drafted running back Blake Corum this year and he should provide an extra spark to the running game. Los Angeles is looking to get back to the mountain top and they believe they have the correct personnel to do so. Now, all they need to do is go prove it out on the football field when the season kicks off.
More Rams: Could Rams Make a Play For Veteran 6-Time Pro-Bowler?