Rams News: Stetson Bennett's Fate Unclear After Apparent Recent LA Shade
Do the Los Angeles Rams have a Stetson Bennett problem?
We may be wildly speculating by interpreting some social media tea leaves, but allow us this indulgence, won't you?
L.A. posted a picture of two signal callers on its X account this week, and posted the succinct title, "QBs," accompanied by a bulging bicep emoji.
The image sure does feature a pair of Rams quarterbacks, but along with Pro Bowl starter Matthew Stafford, we see an image of backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who after was a starter in Super Bowl LIV. Bennett, meanwhile, is nowhere to be found.
Garoppolo is going to be sidelined for the first two games of the 2024 season due to a PED violation. There is at least an opening for Bennett to effectively become Stafford's chief reserve at the start of the year.
Bennett was initially a walk-on and a junior college quarterback, before he won two national titles with the Georgia Bulldogs and emerged as a Heisman Trophy finalist, while earning the CFP Offensive MVP award twice. The Rams selected Bennett with the No. 128 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was put on the reserve/non-football illness list in the fall and didn't see much action. Now, his future on the team's 53-man roster seems to be somewhat in doubt.
More Rams: Early Los Angeles Draft Pick Considered Major Steal