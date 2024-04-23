Rams News: Star Tackle Is Using Aaron Donald's Trainer This Year
Since falling short of winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2023, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner has been working with former three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald's trainers in the offseason, per the Rams' Stu Jackson.
Turner reached out to Donald after losing out on the award, and has now been working with Donald's trainers, including Al "Poodie" Carson. Given that Donald was one of the biggest game-wreckers along the defensive line during his decade-long career with the Rams, working with his trainers is probably one of the best ways for Turner to take his game to the next level.
While Donald was a special player in his own right, his training likely helped him become one of the most dominant players in NFL history as he won three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was a perennial All-Pro and Pro Bowler, and a huge reason for the Rams' success over the last decade. With Donald now retired, Turner will be one of the best players along the Rams' D-Line, making this work even more important.
Turner was already one of the top rookie defenders in the entire NFL last season, leading all rookies with nine sacks. The Rams' third-round pick out of Wake Forest also added 57 total tackles, two pass breakups and six tackles for loss. He was named one of the five finalists for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr., Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter and Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. Anderson went on to win DROY.
More Rams: How Rams Could Draft High-Upside Sleeper Pick In Second Round