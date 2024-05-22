Rams News: 2023 Los Angeles Draft Pick on FNI List Joins Team for OTAs
Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback Stetson Bennett, who essentially redshirted much of his rookie season due to an undisclosed personal issue on L.A.'s reserve/non-football list, is back with the team for this spring's OTA activities. His return was evinced by this footage of the former Georgia Bulldog in action via the Rams' official X account, shared Monday:
Bennett was hoped to be Pro Bowl starter Matthew Stafford's primary backup upon being selected with the No. 128 pick in the 2023 draft. When he was put on reserve, Los Angeles opted to utilize first Brett Rypien and then Carson Wentz last fall.
At best, Bennett projects to be a third stringer this season, barring some major injury woes. Jimmy Garoppolo, still just 32 and a former Super Bowl starter, has been signed on to be serve as Stafford's main reserve this year. Bennett is likely to be bumped up to a (temporary) second string slot for the first two contests this fall over Dresser Winn, however, as Garoppolo will be serving a two-game drug suspension to kick off the season.
The 25-year-old Bennett was a star in college. He earned the Manning Award and Burlsworth Trophy while guiding Georgia to two consecutive CFP national championships (and was named the CFP National Championship Offensive MVP, twice over, for his efforts). He was also honored as an All-SEC Second-Teamer.
