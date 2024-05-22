Rams News: Los Angeles Relocates Training Camp from UC Irvine
The Los Angeles Rams have officially relocated their impending training camp sessions from UC Irvine, their training camp home since returning from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016, to another esteemed university space a bit closer to SoFi Stadium: Loyola Marymount University in Westchester, according to The Associated Press/The Star.
Beginning in late July, Rams players are poised to set up shop in LMU's residence halls as they use the program's athletic facilities to train.
For now, the Rams will continue to hold their offseason OTA program (prior to the training camp sessions in July) at their California Lutheran University training complex in Thousand Oaks. Later this year, they're set to relocate to a brand-new training complex in Woodland Hills.
In the meantime, the New Orleans Saints will now hold their OTAs at UC Irvine in the Rams' stead. In addition to New Orleans, two other non-L.A. franchises will be in town over the summer for offseason workouts: the Dallas Cowboys, who train in Ventura County, and the Las Vegas Raiders, who will be setting up shop elsewhere in Orange County, Costa Mesa, where the Los Angeles Chargers used to hold their training camps (the Chargers are in a fresh training complex too, this one in El Segundo).
More Rams: Los Angeles Players Already Meshing with Promoted Coach