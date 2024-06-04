3 Free Agents Rams Could Still Sign To Boost Offseason
As the Los Angeles Rams go through the offseason, they have put themselves into a place to contend again this season. They made the playoffs last year and now will be looking to push the envelope even further.
However, the Rams have never been a team to just settle and have always gone big in their attempt to win. They could give themselves even more of a chance to hoist up the Super Bowl trophy at the end of the season by adding more talent.
Here are three players who are still free agents that the team could take a chance on to boost the offseason.
1. Quandre Diggs, Safety
The Rams could use some extra help in the secondary and they know Diggs quite well from his time with the Seattle Seahawks. He posted 95 total tackles and one interception last season with Seattle.
Diggs could give them more veteran experience to work with, something that is always needed. Signing Diggs would give Los Angeles more depth for the year, adding to an already strong defensive unit.
2. Xavien Howard, Cornerback
Teams can never have enough help at the cornerback position and the Rams can use Howard. He may not be the same player that he was a few years ago but he can still impact a game.
He posted 45 total tackles and one interception with the Miami Dolphins last year. The former second-round pick could vastly improve the Rams secondary, making him an interesting option.
3. Jamal Agnew, Wide Receiver
While Agnew isn't a big name, his impact could be extreme if signed. The NFL is bringing in new kickoff rules and Agnew could help in that regard.
With the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, he caught 14 passes for 225 yards and one score. He could be depth along the wide receiver group while helping in other areas as well.
