Cardinals Star DB Budda Baker OUT vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will be hosting a struggling Arizona Cardinals team (3-6) without one of their stars on defense this Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

And on Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury that starting safety Budda Baker will not play against the Rams as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

Despite being listed on the injury report as "questionable" heading into this past Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Baker played 73 snaps for the Cardinals on defense, recording 11 tackles.

Kingsbury told the media that Baker played through the injury against Seattle. "I mean, he's such an impressive guy; I didn't really know it had happened. He didn't say much about it until after and then obviously [he] was dealing with it after the game, but it was early in the game when it happened. He just played through it and had a heck of a game once again."

For an Arizona defense giving up 253.4 passing yards per game, which ranks 8th-worst in the league, losing Baker hurts the Cardinals' secondary. The four-time Pro Bowler leads the Cardinals in tackles with 71 and hasn't missed a game.

What may help the Cardinals is the fact Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday.

