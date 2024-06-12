Rams News: Blake Corum Picks GOAT of Running Backs
There have been so many great running backs to step on the gridiron in the history of the NFL. From Jim Brown to Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, LaDanian Tomlinson, Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson, Earl Campbell, Gayle Sanders, Larry Csonka, Marcus Allen, Terrell Davis, John Riggins, Thurman Thomas, Tony Dorsett, and many others, the NFL has seen countless greats at the position.
However, none in the history of the game are better than Barry Sanders to Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Blake Corum. Corum, along with many others, considers Sanders the greatest running back of all time.
"I didn't get to really watch him on T.V., but on Youtube, that's all I watched," Corum told Troy Santiago and Ricardo Lopez of "Vamos Rams". "Him, Marshawn Lynch ... Barry Sanders, he's elusive, he could turn nothing and turn it into something. The best running back ever in my opinion. The ability to make people miss, cut on a dime, it was a beautiful thing."
Of course, few in sports have the kind of highlight reel that Sanders does. As Corum said, Sanders' elusivity and ability to turn what should have been a negative loss into a huge gain made his highlights and plays incomparable to most others in the history of the game.
The former Detroit Lions running back was the NFL MVP in 1997, twice the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and a six-time first-team All-Pro. He led the NFL in rushing four times, and is part of both the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary Team. He finished his career with 15,269 rushing yards and 99 touchdowns, and famously retired while still in his prime. Many believe Sanders could have ended up as the NFL's all-time leading rusher had he not retired early.
