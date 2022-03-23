Bobby Wagner Watch: Rams 'Studying Film,' Could Sign Seahawks Ex?

In truth, this is more about "finance'' than "fit.'' Wagner is a do-it-all talent, an iconic Seahawk, and a future Hall of Fame guy.

Once the Seattle Seahawks cut Bobby Wagner, his phone surely began to ring.

Yes, his phone. Because the all-time all-pro linebacker represents himself in contract negotiations - which by the way explains the lack of media leaks regarding the plans of the Los Angeles native and his next team.

The Rams are on-record as saying they are studying the idea, with general manager Les Snead telling reporters on Tuesday that the Rams coaching staff has plunked itself in the film room to determine his fit in L.A.

In truth, this is more about "finance'' than "fit.'' Wagner is a do-it-all talent, an iconic Seahawk, and a future Hall of Fame guy. Is he going downhill as a performer? He will turn 32 in June, so that's coming. But last season, Wagner posted a career-high 170 tackles in 16 games played, also recording a sack and an interception.

"Fit''? Yeah, he fits.

"Finance''? Wagner is still on the market in part, logic says, due to his price tag. He is coming off a contract that was paying him $18 million APY. As much as teams would like to have him - the Rams included, and the Dallas Cowboys are interested as well - that's a rich price point.

In the case of the Rams, who have done some magical things with cap manipulation, they currently have about $9 million in available cap space. Would Wagner settle for that? And if so, does that mean the Rams have to say goodbye to all of their other desired targets?

We have a feeling the Rams' "film study'' revealed the obvious. Next step? For Bobby Wagner's agent - himself - to make a choice.