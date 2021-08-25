BREAKING: Rams Trade For Former Patriots' First Round RB

The Los Angeles Rams will bolster its backfield with the addition of Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams made it a priority this week to upgrade the run game. On Wednesday morning, consider that feat accomplished.

The Rams are trading for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel in exchange for a fifth and sixth-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That pick would convert into a fourth-round compensation selection in the future.

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports, the deal is a "placeholder" until Los Angeles lands the fourth-round compensation selection from the John Johnson III departure. Johnson left Los Angeles for the Cleveland Browns this offseason and is expected to garner a fourth-round compensation in return.

Michel, a former first-round selection in 2018, has been rumored to be on the move this offseason. With breakout campaign from Damien Harris in 2020, plus the emergence of fourth-round rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor, Michel was fighting for reps entering a contract year.

Drafted out of Georgia with the No. 31 selection, Michel has been a stable back since entering the league. During his rookie season, he rushed for 931 yards and six touchdowns on the way to helping the Patriots win its sixth Super Bowl title.

Against the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Michel rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown to help secure the victory.

In 2019, Michel built off his rookie success with 912 yards off 247 carries and scored a career-high seven touchdowns. Last season, he missed seven games due to a quad injury.

He rushed for a career-low 449 yards and one touchdown during the 2020 season. His fifth-year option was not picked up this offseason.

Los Angeles has been looking for a new lead runner since Cam Akers' injury this offseason. After breaking out in 2020, the second-year running back will miss the entire 2021 with a torn Achilles.

To make matters worse, secondary runner Darrell Henderson continues to catch the injury bug. On Tuesday, it was reported that the third-year running back suffered a thumb injury in practice. His status to return remains unknown.

Although the Rams have been impressed with the emergence of Xavier Jones and rookie Jake Funk, neither are stable options entering the season. Jones has only played in a handful of preseason snaps and Funk is still learning the position after transitioning from linebacker.

When asked if whether Jones and Funk had done enough to prove that they could be ready to start for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, Rams head coach Sean McVay said the Rams were looking at all options, including the severity of Henderson's injury.

"We got a little bit of time," McVay told reporters Tuesday. "Darrell is a guy that's been established and done some good things. But I was pleased with both those guys."

Henderson's status could have forced general manager's Les Snead's hand into giving up more for a stable option to add to the backfield.

According to multiple reports out of training camp, Michel was off to his best start since being drafted. His confidence seemed back and his burst was noticeably faster.

With the Rams, Michel won't be fighting for carries. Instead, expect him to see a majority of reps as the lead back for a campaign in which Los Angeles feels could be its year to contend for a Super Bowl title.

For his career, Michel has rushed for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns in 28 starts.