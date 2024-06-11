Rams News: Cal Lutheran Reflects on LA Ending Offseason Tenure at School
The Los Angeles Rams are permanently moving on from their offseason program tenure at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks on Tuesday, writes Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times. Although L.A. was supposed to set up shop there briefly, the Rams have been there since 2016.
Los Angeles will establish a new temporary offseason facility in Woodland Hills, where they will eventually construct a long-term training space.
The team is going to change out its training camp destination late in July, as well, from its standard home of UC Irvine to Loyola Marymount.
“We thank the Rams for their support of the Cal Lutheran community and the relationships we have developed with them,” Cal Lutheran said in a statement.
“Showing the world resilience, strength and the power of community,” Rams president Kevin Demoff said. “Thank you to the CLU community for making us feel at home and helping us make history.” Los Angeles has appeared in two Super Bowls since it started using Cal Lutheran's facilities, and has won one title.
lthough Pro Bowl Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has acknowledged that he “loved” the team's UC Irvine situation, he noted that he is intrigued by the shift to Loyola Maymount.
“It’s a new thing,” Kupp said, per Klein. “New can sometimes be good.”
