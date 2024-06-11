Rams News: Top Question Facing LA As Minicamp Opens
The Los Angeles Rams kicked off their manadatory minicamp on Monday at Cal Lutheran for the last time. As the team's offseason program starts kicking off more in earnest, Kevin Patra of NFL.com wonders how Los Angeles' developing defense will perform, sans 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Donald, under the leadership of new defensive coordinator Chris Shula.
"The youth shined last season for [ex-defensive coordinator] Raheem Morris," Patra writes. "L.A. is once again counting on first-year players in key spots under Shula. Jared Verse and Braden Fiske are the headliners, alongside second-year performers Kobie Turner and Byron Young. The combination of youth and talent is intriguing in L.A. On the back end, I'm curious whether Kamren Kinchens pushes for playing time at safety. The third-rounder could earn starting reps. If he struggles now or in training camp, it could incentivize the Rams to bring in another veteran safety."
Verse, a two-time All-American First-Team honoree in college, was selected by Los Angeles with the No. 19 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft in April, while the Rams added his FSU Seminoles teammate Braden Fiske, an All-ACC Second-Teamer, with the No. 39 pick. L.A. general manager Les Snead picked up Kinchens, a former All-American First-Teamer and two-time All-ACC First-Teamer, with the No. 99 pick in the the draft's third round out of Miami.
After Morris ditched Los Angeles to take a gig as the Atlanta Falcons' new head coach, Shula was promoted from his 2023 role as the team's pass rush coordinator and linebackers coach.
More Rams: Making the Case for Reigning UFL Offensive Player of the Year