Could 2024 Be The Last For Matthew Stafford With Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams have been working toward getting themselves back toward a place of true contention this offseason after a surprising playoff berth last season. The Rams lost in the wild-card round to the Detroit Lions but found a way to make their youth movement work for them.
Los Angeles is only a few years off from winning the Super Bowl and they have a similar core of players on the roster. While they did lose All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Rams believe they have the pieces to compete.
However, one of the biggest storylines that has surrounded them is the status of the contract of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has been looking for a new deal, with the Rams slow-playing things.
If the Rams aren't careful, Stafford could walk out the door for nothing. Stafford was named as a potential quarterback who could change teams following the 2024 season by Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report.
"Reports emerged this offseason that Stafford isn't happy with a contract that currently pays him the same average annual salary as Daniel Jones ($40 million) and is particularly low on guaranteed money by recent standards. He's also 36 now. And despite a surprising resurgence last season, the post-Aaron Donald Rams may have seen their true Super Bowl window close. With that in mind, it's easy to envision Stafford lobbying his way out or the Rams pushing him out, particularly if L.A. comes back to earth a year removed from a five-win campaign."
If Stafford feels disrespected by the Rams, he could simply walk away. He won them a Super Bowl not too long ago so the team needs to make sure he is happy.
Los Angeles should look to give Stafford the deal he wants, if anything to make sure he stays happy for the last part of his career. He is still a good quarterback so the team should make sure he stays with them.
