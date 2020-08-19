Rams training camp, Day 2: RB Darrell Henderson flashes

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- A recap of Wednesday’s practice at Rams training camp:

PLAYER OF THE DAY



Now in his second season, Memphis product Darrell Henderson JR. did not get a chance to really show what he could do last season due to a high ankle sprain that required surgery, cutting short his rookie year.

Henderson finished with 147 rushing yards in 13 games.

Now healthy, Henderson flashed that trademark speed and explosive burst through the hole that made him a third-round selection by the Rams last season.

Henderson, who turned 23 years old on Wednesday, did nice job of running and catching the football as he competes for time at running back with rookie Cam Akers and veteran Malcolm Brown.

Henderson’s improvement did not go unnoticed by Sean McVay, as the Rams head coach looks for more playmakers to contribute on offense. Henderson saw snaps with the first and second group.

“He’s done a nice job,” McVay said. “Darrell’s a guy who last year had some unfortunate injuries that led to not maybe getting as much work as we thought he was going to get. But he did flash some things that got us so excited about taking him out of Memphis.

“He’s taking a big step in the right direction. He’s showing big-picture understanding of everything in all phases – pass game, run game and protection. I continue to go back to (running back coach) Thomas Brown’s influence on that room as a whole; it’s definitely showing.”

PLAY OF THE DAY

Pretty easy call here, as cornerback Jalen Ramsey flattened Cam Akers on an outside run near the sideline, with the rookie running back landing on his back.

According to defensive lineman Aaron Donald, the two have been jawing at each other, on and off the field. The physical hit by Ramsey was a not-so-subtle reminder of what Florida State product is the boss -- for now.

“He (Akers) tried to lower his shoulder on Ramsey yesterday, and he came back and tried to do it again, and Ramsey put him down,” Donald said. “So, that’s good competition. That’s the kind of stuff you love. We’re still trying to protect each other, but at the end of the day it’s football, and the main goal is to play at a high level.”

McVay said those big hits get the rest of the team going.



“Jalen cares a lot about Cam, and he’s welcoming him to the NFL, if you will,” McVay said. “I think it was good, physical, smart, real play. We like those. We just don’t want to take those shots from the side.”

However, McVay was not so excited when backup quarterback John Wolford lowered his shoulder pads on an outside run near the goal line on defensive back Dont’e Deayon, who pulled up because defenders are taught to avoid hitting the quarterback, designated by wearing a red jersey.

“We don’t do that,” McVay said. “I know it was with the best intentions, but I told John that’s a really bad place to put a DB when you can’t hit the quarterbacks. You get excited as a competitor around some of those red zone situations, but we’ll be smart. We’re not going to ever lower our shoulder pads on a defender when we have a red jersey on.”

MATCHUP OF THE DAY

Defensive back Troy Hill made a nifty play on the ball against Cooper Kupp near the goal line on a slant route, knocking the ball away.

Hill’s currently serving as the slot defender with the first group, but also has shown the ability to play outside corner. At 5-11 and 183 pounds, Hill is quick, appears to anticipate well and has good ball skills.

ROLL CALL

McVay ended practice about 20 minutes early, saying the players earned a break. The Rams will take Thursday off and return to practice on Friday.

According to McVay, there’s still no word on when safety Taylor Rapp will potentially return from a knee issue. McVay said the injury likely will keep him out until next week.

McVay also announced the Rams will hold scrimmages on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 at SoFi Stadium to get used to their surroundings for game days.

YOU DON’T SAY

“I ran in there and just tried to do my best to keep things at peace. Most of the time when guys get mad at each other like that, they realize about three minutes later, that’s why you don’t fight at practice – because you’re exhausted the rest of the day. So you usually regret it.” – Andrew Whitworth on the minor tussle between an offensive lineman and defensive lineman that he stepped in to break up by bear hugging his fellow offensive lineman.