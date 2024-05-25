Former Pro Bowl CB Tabbed as Potential Rams Bounceback Player for 2024
The Los Angeles Rams made some strides to upgrade their pass defense by bringing in former Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White. White suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4 of the 2023 season, but the hope is he can return to proper form.
White spent the last six seasons playing for the Buffalo Bills, and has many accolades attached to his name during that stint. He was nominated for Defensive Player of the Year, a Pro Bowler, and All-Pro selection in the 2019 season, and was also a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection in 2020.
The injury bug began to affect White after the 2020 season, limiting his games played from the 2021 to 2023 seasons to a total of 21. Regardless of his injuries, White should bounce back in a big way and is a good cover corner.
Bleacher Report compiled a list of comeback players for each team, and they selected White as the comeback player for the Rams. According to the list, "However, White was off to a strong bounce back a year ago. He allowed just nine catches for 60 yards on 116 coverage snaps, also racking up an interception in that span. In fact, his 79.0 coverage grade (albeit in a very limited sample) was his highest since 2017."
White may have fallen on tough times in recent seasons, but he could come back healthy in a big way. If he returns fully healthy and ready to go, lining up next to Dariuos Williams could give the Rams a lethal secondary to match the pass rush on the defensive side of the ball.