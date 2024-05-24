Rams Being Projected to Rely On Multiple Rookies Again This Season
The Los Angeles Rams' decision to rely on youth in 2023 played out very well for themselves. They made a surprise run to the postseason and entered 2024 in great shape to be competitive once again.
However, it looks like the team will have to rely on the success of rookies once again. Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com put together a projection of what the Rams roster could look like and it included multiple rookies on the defensive side of the ball.
With Aaron Donald retiring this offseason, Los Angeles has a massive hole to fill along the defensive line. Luckily for the Rams, they drafted a few players early that could help fill the void.
Jared Verse and Braden Fiske out of Florida State should be able to help, both showing real potential to be impact players while in college. Los Angeles is very high on both guys and they are projected to start for the team this season.
If the Rams want to have success again this year, the development of these rookie players will be crucial. It's not an ideal spot to be in but the team has done a good job drafting in recent years. If recent history proves right again, the Rams will be competitive in the NFC for years to come.
More Rams: 3 Bold Predictions For Rams 2024 Season