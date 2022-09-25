HALFTIME UPDATE: Rams Hold Edge Early vs. Cardinals in Week 3

For the second consecutive game, the Los Angeles Rams have managed to get off to a positive start in the opening half. They led the Atlanta Falcons 21-3 entering halftime in Week 2 and now hold a 13-6 advantage over the Arizona Cardinals.

While the Rams only found the end-zone once, they managed to put points on the board during their first three drives to go up 13-0. The lone touchdown from Los Angeles resulted from a 20-yard touchdown run from Cooper Kupp on a jet sweep.

The Rams executed at a high level defensive for much of the half and it was a struggle for the Cardinals to move the chains. Arizona achieved just one first down before their final two drives of the half. When the Cardinals did pull off a 19-play, 65-yard drive before the break, the Rams contained them on 3rd & Goal from the 5-yard-line to force a field goal attempt.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals managed to pull off a 46-yard drive in 0:46 before halftime to get within field goal range. A successful make from 43-yards by Matt Prater pulled Arizona within one possession.

There were a few milestones achieved by Rams stars in the opening half. Aaron Donald recorded his 100th career sack while Kupp rushed for his first-ever touchdown carry.

The Rams seek to continue their strong execution on both sides of the ball against their NFC West rival to win their second consecutive game.



