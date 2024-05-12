Rams News: Intriguing Offensive Rookie Earns Big Plaudits from College Coach
After shipping out veteran reserve wide receiver Ben Skowronek to the Houston Texans earlier this week, the Los Angeles Rams seem quite likely to retain No. 217 draft pick Jordan Whittington out of the University of Texas at Austin in the sixth round. Whittington could be a nice backup target for Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford, though L.A.'s starting three seems secure.
His head coach at UT Austin, Steve Sarkisian, is a huge fan of his game and seems very high on Whittington's fit at the next level.
“Coach McVay and the Rams are going to absolutely love Jordan Whittington,” Sarkisian stated, per Joe Cook of Inside Texas. "He’ll be a do it all player on the field and in the community for LA... There’s nobody on our team that was more valuable than J-Whitt in helping us build our program and culture in our three years at Texas. He is an awesome teammate, a great player, and a guy who gives everything he has to the team, on and off the field. We leaned on him heavily in critical times and benefitted greatly from his leadership and the example he set. He’s just a great football player and incredible person. Because of the experience he had in his time here, the fact that he changed positions, and all that he’s overcome, he’s really a resilient player. That’s something he’s helped so many young players with and a big part of who he is as an unselfish and supportive teammate. He really was our team leader last season, and on the field, he can do it all. He has a great mentality and football IQ in addition to his tremendous combination of strength, speed and explosiveness.”
A five-year wideout with the Longhorns, the 6-foot-1, 204-pound Whittington logged 42 receptions on 505 total yards, averaging 12 per contest, plus one touchdown during his final collegiate season in 2023.
“I love Jordan Whittington and what he meant to our team from a leadership and toughness standpoint. He plays the game the right way. He does all the dirty work that you’re looking for from a great all-around player. Yes, he makes plays on first and second down, but he’s a sure-handed guy on third down. He’s an elite blocker, knows every position on the field and there’s no play that he takes off. He’s a great teammate and a relentless competitor who ultimately only cares about winning. Jordan has all the measurables, too. He has more size and speed than people probably give him credit for, and that’s what allows him to be an every-down player, not to mention the special teams value he provides. He could very easily be a four-core special teamer for any NFL team, he certainly was for us. He’s carried himself like a pro for us, has a bright future in the NFL and will be a great addition to the L.A. Rams.”
