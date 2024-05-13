Rams News: Intriguing Trade Package Floated for Additional Matthew Stafford Weapon
The Los Angeles Rams may have added a variety of pass catchers through the draft, but Matt Johnson of LAFB Network is convinced the club may want to make some other, veteran changes to the the team's receiver corps.
Johnson submits that the Horns could trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, shipping out a 2025 third round pick and Nick Hampton's contract in exchange for Sutton and Denver's 2025 sixth rounder.
"Even after the Jerry Jeudy trade, Denver seemed to float Sutton in NFL rumors leading up to the draft," Johnson writes. "While a deal never came to fruition, there’s really no strong reason to think he wouldn’t still be available for the right return."
"It’s been previously reported that teams willing to offer a fourth-round pick would want Denver to cover a portion of Sutton’s salary ($17.395 million cap hit)," Johnson notes. "However, that would’ve been for a pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, offering the Broncos the immediate value of a rookie who could play immediately. The Rams have approximately $11.45 million in cap space, more if Stafford’s contract is adjusted. Los Angeles could ask the Broncos to cover a small portion of his salary this season. In exchange, they get a higher draft pick and one of the Rams’ underperforming players from the 2023 class.
"Los Angeles adds the perfect complementary receiver to [incumbent Pro Bowl wideouts] Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, while offering its third-round selection instead of a fourth for Denver to cover more of Sutton’s salary," Johnson concludes.
In 2023 with the Broncos, Sutton caught 59 receptions for a total of 772 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
Rams News: The Most Exciting Games On The Rams' 2024 Schedule