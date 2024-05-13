The Most Exciting Games On The Rams' 2024 Schedule
The 2024 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday. The anticipation is at an all-time high as many teams know who their opponent will be but don't know when they'll face off. Wednesday will give us our first look at our most burning questions about the schedule and how difficult or easy it will be. As for the Los Angeles Rams, their opponents for the season look like it'll be challenging; however, there are many games to look forward to.
The entire 17-game schedule will be vital for the Rams as they look to prove their 2023 season wasn't a fluke. However, which games will catch the eye of Rams fans and the entire football community? The 2024 season will be intriguing, but only a handful of games will excite us for a specific opponent. There are a ton of storylines and factors that play into an exciting matchup, but for the Rams, there's no doubt that these three games will be the most exciting on the Rams' schedule in 2024.
Here are our top three most exciting games of the 2024 schedule.
1. Green Bay Packers
The Rams will look to snap their current four-game losing streak against the Packers, which dates back to their NFC Divisional round matchup in 2021. Since then, the Rams have had trouble against the cheesehead. Luckily, this time around, the Rams will host the Packers in Sofi Stadium. All four past matchups were in Lambeau Field; hopefully, this time around, the Rams will use their home field and warm weather to their advantage. Although Packers fans will swarm on the Rams' home turf, L.A. will, hopefully, have Matthew Stafford under center, something they didn't have in last year's matchup in early November. Regardless, this game, very much like last year's, will hold significant weight in the NFC playoff standings. Jordan Love and the Packers will look to continue their dominance over L.A., while the Rams will try to show that last year's game would have been a different story with Stafford on their side instead of Brett Rypien.
2. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers will always be a top-three matchup for the Rams. Although the 49ers have dominated the Rams for the past five seasons, the hatred from both sides will always be there. Not counting the 2021 NFC Championship game, the Rams have lost nine of 10 regular-season matches. The 49ers had always been the more physical team, and they match up well against Los Angeles. However, the Rams will look to change that in a big way starting in 2024. That last matchup of the 2023 season may have shifted the tide a bit, although many starters from both sides didn't play. Nonetheless, it's Sean McVay vs. Kyle Shanahan, the two best buds who came up the coaching ranks together and now are two of the most successful coaches in the league. It's the Rams and Niners; these two will always put on a show.
3. Detroit Lions
How could this game not be on here? There's no bigger and better storyline in the NFL than these two, with Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford will make his second trip to Detriot since the trade and is looking to come out victorious this time around. This game will be a rematch of the 2024 NFC Wild Card game, in which the Lions came out on top by one measly point and saw the Lions make their first NFC Championship game since 1991. There's no doubt in our mind that this game will be a stand-alone, primetime game, and it sure won't disappoint, much like last season's playoff matchup. This game is No. 1 by a mile.
More Rams: Where Do Rams Stand In NFC West?