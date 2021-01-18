Rams DC Brandon Staley hired as head coach of Chargers

Change will be happening quickly for the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, as the NFL Network reports that defensive coordinator Brandon Staley accepted the job as the team’s head coach on Sunday.

The Chargers made the move official.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve known Brandon for five minutes or five years, what quickly becomes apparent is the amount of energy and passion he approaches each and every moment with,” said President of Football Operations John Spanos in a prepared statement. “The consistency of that enthusiasm is unique and, most importantly, it drives his ability to connect with people. His coaching journey to this particular moment is inspiring; if not for the sheer perseverance and determination of it all, then certainly for the dramatic results it has produced for the teams and players he has coached. I know it’s cliché but I know Brandon quite literally cannot wait to get to work. I also know we cannot be more excited to have him as the Head Coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.”

Staley interviewed with the Chargers for their head coaching vacancy last week via zoom and was scheduled to talk to Chargers’ brass in person on Sunday.

The New York Jets, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles also were interested in securing Staley’s services, who became a hot commodity after engineering the top scoring defense in the NFL with the Chargers in just one season with the Rams.

“It’s hard to put into words just how excited I am for the opportunity to be the Los Angeles Chargers’ Head Coach,” said Staley. “While this is certainly a dream come true, it’s also a dream that’s just beginning. There’s a reason this was probably the most sought after job out there — from ownership, to the fans, to the city, to the men in that locker room — it’s the total package. I can’t thank the Spanos family and Tom Telesco enough for placing their faith in us, and by the time everyone is reading this quote in a press release, we’ll already be hard at work developing a program Chargers fans everywhere can be proud of.”

Staley, 38, and Chargers general manager Tom Telesco share a tie with Division III school John Carroll University in Cleveland. Telesco played receiver there, and Staley served as a defensive coordinator at John Carroll.

Staley was well-liked and respected by players with the Rams and did a good job of using top-tier talents like defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the best of their ability, taking advantage of the duo’s versatility.

He should do the same for Chargers’ standout players in Joey Bosa and Derwin James.

“He’s the best defensive coordinator that I’ve had for sure in the NFL,” Ramsey said. “And that’s not shot to anybody else because Coach Wade (Phillips) is a legend and in Jacksonville I had my ups and downs there, but I just really think he’s great at what he does.

“He’s a genius. He’s smart. He’s knows how to use his players, and works well to put his players in position to make plays or have impact on the game. He knows how to get the best out of people. He knows how to calm people down and keep us going throughout the games. I just think he’s great. There’s literally nothing negative I can say about him. I think he would be an amazing head coach.”