Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 9: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Los Angeles Rams travel to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday as they hope to extend the Buccaneers' losing streak.

The Bucs are losers of three in a row and five of their last six, and fresh off a 27-22 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in a game that saw Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady struggle.

It's Brady's first three-game losing skid since 2002, his first year as the full-time starter in New England.

Brady completed just 26-of-44 passes for 325 yards and one touchdown on Sunday against the Ravens, while posting a QBR of 27.0. He was also sacked three times.

Brady has yet to beat the Rams (0-3) since joining the Bucs in 2020.

The Rams find themselves below .500 as well and are looking for anything to help turn around a slow start.

"It's not one of those things where you win one, you win them all," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "You've got to win them one at a time. We understand that it's a long season, bunch of football still left.

"Urgency is high to go out there and fix whatever we need to fix, go out there and execute at a higher level, but not (be) too worried about the long term at the moment. Just trying to figure out what we can do to win this week."

WHAT: L.A. Rams (3-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (65,828)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, 1:25 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 (-125), L.A. Rams +2.5 (+105)

TOTAL: 42.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bucs -154, Rams +130

