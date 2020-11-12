SI.com
RamDigest
L.A. Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. to practice, expected to play vs. Hawks

Eric D. Williams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that running back Darrell Henderson Jr. will practice on Thursday and is expected to play on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

“He’s going to be able to play,” McVay said. “He’s practicing today. He’s a little bit banged up, but the big man is feeling good and he’ll be ready to go. Unless there’s something that happens before game time, I do not expect him to miss. And I expect him to be a big part of what we do on Sunday.”

Henderson missed the second half of his team’s 28-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a quad injury and did not practice on Wednesday after the Rams returned from bye week.

However, McVay said Henderson did not practice as a precaution.

“He is a little sore from the pounding he took in the Dolphins game,” McVay said. “But it was being smart. And kind of like I mentioned yesterday (Wednesday), today is where we really do our heaviest work day.”

After being a limited participant on Wednesday due to an oblique injury, receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to practice on Thursday and be available for Sunday’s game. Kupp also is dealing with a wrist issue, but McVay said neither injury should keep him from playing against the Seahawks.

Left guard David Edwards (abdomen) will return to practice today after sitting out Wednesday.

And McVay said that left tackle Andrew Whitworth’s back tightened up after practice on Wednesday, so he will miss a second straight practice. Along with Whitworth, edge rusher Leonard Floyd had some soreness in his knee and will not practice on Thursday. However, both players are expected to play on Sunday against the Seahawks, according to McVay.

“Veteran players like that, you don’t minimize the importance of practice,” McVay said. “But those are two guys that you feel like it’s most important getting them to the game healthy, ready to go and feeling as fresh as possible with the experience they’ve accumulated.” 

