Rams, WR Cooper Kupp agree to 3-year contract extension

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a new, three-year contract extension with receiver Cooper Kupp.

The new deal keeps the Eastern Washington product with the team through the 2023 season.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The agreement was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Now in his fourth season, Kupp is entering the final year of his rookie deal, scheduled to make a little over $2 million for the 2020 season.

Rams general manager Les Snead had said that securing Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey long-term was a priority for the organization.

Earlier this week, the Rams signed Ramsey to a five-year, $105 million contract extension. Now, it’s Kupp’s turn.

“I love it here,” Kupp said during training camp, when asked about his contract situation. “I don’t want to go anywhere. But in terms of all the contract stuff, I’m really letting all that stuff be handled by my agent and staying out of it. I’m just really excited to be back playing football.”

Kupp, 27, led the Rams in receiving yards (1,161), receptions (94) and touchdowns (10) last season.

For his effort, Kupp was voted by his peers to the NFL Network’s top 100 players at No. 89.

Kupp also has developed into one of the best slot receivers in the league. He led the NFL in receiving yards from the slot position in 2019 with 783, while finishing second in targets (93) and receptions (62) from inside. According to Next Gen Stats, Kupp also led the league with 26 receptions from the slot on third down.