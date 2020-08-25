Los Angeles Rams 2020 Season Preview

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- After missing the playoffs for the first time in three NFL seasons coming off a Super Bowl run, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is in prove-it mode -- find a way to get back to the big game, and this time win it.

“We didn’t do a good enough last year,” McVay said about his team’s 9-7 record in 2019. “If your standards are anything less than the expectation to try to win every game and do things the right way -- with crisp, sharp operation and execution in all phases -- I don’t know what we’re spending all this time here for.

“We’re never going to run away from that. We have high expectations and those things don’t change.”

McVay will try and make a deep postseason again with a much different cast. Running back Todd Gurley, receiver Brandin Cooks, safety Eric Weddle, kicker Greg Zuerlein, inside linebacker Cory Littleton and outside linebackers Clay Matthews III and Donte Fowler Jr. are all gone.

How McVay replaces that lost production will go a long way in determining whether his team reaches the postseason again 2020.

Offense

McVay has to get quarterback Jared Goff playing efficient football after he finished with a career-low 86.5 passer rating for a 16-game season and a career-high 16 interceptions in 2019. New offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is focused on improving Goff’s footwork, creating improved accuracy and better decision making for the 25-year-old signal caller when the pocket is muddy.

Along with that, the Rams need to run the football more consistently, taking some pressure off Goff. The Rams averaged just 3.7 yards per carry on first down runs last season, No. 28 in the NFL

The addition of second-round selection Cam Akers adds some juice to the run game. At 5-11 and 215 pounds, Akers has a chance to develop into a complete back. Akers is a patient runner in-between the tackles and a natural hands catcher who should immediately contribute in the passing game.

If they can stay healthy, the Rams should be better up front offensively. During the team’s Super Bowl run, all five starters along the offensive line played all 16 games. However, last season the Rams played five different offensive line combinations, resulting in uneven play.

Defense

New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, a protégé of longtime NFL defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, is tasked with improving a defense that allowed 23 points per game last season.

Fangio has two talented pieces to build around -- who many NFL observers consider the best defensive player in the game in defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Expect both players to move around the field more. Donald played a career-high 121 snaps at defensive end last season and could be out there even more in 2020.

And Ramsey should be allowed to spread his wings and use his unique skill set, lining up as an outside corner, slot defender and at times safety depending on the weekly matchup.

The key for Staley will be replacing last year’s leading tackler Littleton in the middle of the defense and finding consistent, outside pass rush.

Count safety John Johnson as a believer the Rams’ defense can be even better than Staley’s previous stops as an outside linebackers coach with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.

“In the past, Coach Staley came from Denver, and he came from Chicago,” Johnson said. “I think we have better guys on defense than he had in both of those places. So just picture what they were doing, but with better guys.”

Predicted record

10-6: Football Outsiders has the Rams at an 8.4-win projection with a 48 percent chance of making the playoffs. Part of the reasoning for the bullish prediction is a roster that still has talented players on both sides of the ball led by a young, dynamic coach who generally gets the most out of his team. Even though they play in perhaps the toughest division in football in the NFC West, the Rams have a pretty soft schedule, facing he AFC East and NFC East this season.

Expected depth chart

Offense (West Coast)

Quarterback: Jared Goff

Running back: Cam Akers, Malcolm Brown

Wide Receivers: Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp

Tight ends: Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett

Left tackle: Andrew Whitworth

Left guard: Joe Noteboom

Center: Austin Blythe

Right guard: Austin Corbett

Right tackle: Rob Havenstein

Defense (3-4)

Outside linebacker: Leonard Floyd

Outside linebacker: Samson Ebukam

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald

Nose tackle: Sebastian Joseph-Day

Defensive end: Michael Brokers

Inside linebacker: Micah Kiser

Inside linebacker: Travin Howard

Left cornerback: Jalen Ramsey

Right cornerback: Troy Hill

Strong safety: Taylor Rapp

Free safety: John Johnson III



Specialty

Kicker: Lirim Hajrullahu

Punter: Johnny Hekker

Long snapper: Jake McQuaide

Kick/Punt returner: Nsimba Webster