As the Los Angeles Rams head into Day 2 of the NFL draft, we take a closer look at some players that could make sense for the Rams over the next two days in our mock draft (which you can check out below), along with some links to the work we put together over the past week.

In his pre-draft press conference, Rams GM Les Snead indicated he’s looking for some difference makers.

Former NFL offensive line coach Paul Alexander weighs in on this year’s offensive line draft class.

And defensive line coach Eric Henderson gives the Rams the ability to develop young talent in his position group.

LOS ANGELES RAMS MOCK DRAFT

Round 2 (57)

C Quinn Meinerz, 6-3, 233, LSU

The skinny: Center is L.A.’s top need and Meinerz is quick, physical and smart. He should be able to come in from the start of training camp and fill the role of the Rams’ starting center. The Rams want to run the football with Cam Akers, so they need a stout body to anchor the offense line for the next decade.

Round 3 (88)

Chazz Surratt, 6-2, 227 North Carolina

The skinny: Former quarterback turned linebacker, Surratt is an intriguing prospect. He’s played just two years at his new position, but he would be a good addition as a run-and-chase weakside linebacker on the second level, running a 4.5-second, 40-yard dash. Surratt finished with 91 tackles – including 7.5 for a loss – and six sacks for North Carolina last season.

Round 3 (103)

Ambry Thomas, 6-0, 191, Michigan

The skinny: Thomas is physical and a willing tackler; fits L.A.’s need for a nickel corner with Troy Hill now plying his trade in Cleveland.

Round 4 (141)

Dayo Odeyingbo, 6-5, 285, Vanderbilt

The skinny: The Rams have a deep roster that could make it hard for rookies to earn a spot come September. So, it could be worth a late-round selection for the Rams to take a flayer on Odeyingbo. He has the strength and length NFL teams are looking for from an interior defensive lineman but suffered a torn left Achilles tendon injury in January during the pre-draft process, dropping his draft stock. He’ll likely need a year to fully recover from the injury.

Round 6 (209)

Simi Fehoko, 6-4, 227, Stanford

The skinny: Big and athletic, Fehoko ran a 4.37-second, 40-yard time at his pro day. He gives Matthew Stafford another big, fast target in the middle of the field.

Round 7 (252)

Kene Nwangwu, 6-1, 210, Iowa State

The skinny: Totaled 744 career rushing yards in his career as mostly a backup for the Cyclones. However, Nwangwu can hit the home run with his electric speed. He was timed by some NFL scouts in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash at his pro day and has some ability as a kick returner.