Rams 25-and-under team: David Long Jr.

In this series we take a look at 14 players for the Los Angeles Rams 25 years old or younger and who could be considered foundational or impact players.

Player: Defensive back David Long Jr.

Age: 23

The skinny: Selected in the third round of the 2019 draft, Long enters his third season penciled in as L.A.’s third cornerback in obvious passing situations, with Troy Hill joining the Cleveland Browns in free agency during this offseason. Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams remain the starting cornerback, giving the Rams one of the most talented cornerback duos in the NFL.

Reason for optimism: Long played in all 16 games with one start last season, finishing with seven total tackles. He played in 113 snaps on defense and another 255 on special teams. Long has been with the Rams for three years, so he knows the scheme and coaches understand how to you his skill set. According to Pro Football Focus, Long played 100 snaps on the perimeter at corner and only a handful of snaps inside, so he projects as a player the Rams will use on the outside in obvious passing situations, kicking Ramsey in to play inside at the “Star” position, as they did at times last season.

Reason for concern: In his only start last year as a last-minute replacement for an injured Ramsey, Long gave up a 3-yard touchdown on an in route to DeVante Parker against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. Overall, the Rams did not miss Ramsey, holding the Dolphins to just 145 total yards. Long will have competition for the third cornerback spot with Dont’e Deayon and rookie fourth-round selection Robert Rochell. Long also switched back to his number from his Michigan college days with Hill now in Cleveland, wearing No. 22 for the upcoming season.