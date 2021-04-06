L.A. Rams All-Under-25 team: Van Jefferson

In this series we take a look at 14 players for the Los Angeles Rams 25 years old or younger considered foundational or impact players for the team.

Player: WR Van Jefferson

Age: 24

The skinny: Selected in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Rams out of Florida, Jefferson generated some buzz with his play during training camp and in scrimmages at SoFi Stadium. However, Jefferson never really got an opportunity to shine during the regular season. Jefferson played all 16 games, finishing with 19 receptions for 220 receiving yards and a score and averaging 11.6 yards per reception on 31 targets. He saw action in 250 plays on offense and another 118 on special teams. Jefferson also totaled six catches for 46 yards and a score in the NFC Divisional round playoff loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Reason for optimism: Jefferson had a handful of entertaining, one-on-one battles with Jalen Ramsey during training camp, winning more than his share. Ramsey, one of the best corners in the league, had this to say about Jefferson’s potential: “He’s not just going to be good, I think he’s going to be a great player in the NFL.” That’s high praise coming from one of the best in the business. Jefferson, the son of current Arizona Cardinals receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, should get more of a chance to show what he can do with Josh Reynolds leaving to join the Tennessee Titans in free agency. At 6-1 and 200 pounds, Jefferson is a polished route runner who reads defenses well, but also has the speed to develop into a vertical threat. Although he didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine due to a foot injury, Zebra technology had Jefferson as the fastest player at the Senior Bowl last year with a max speed of 21.05 mph. Receivers typically make a significant leap in development from their rookie year to the second NFL season, so Jefferson should be even more comfortable in Sean McVay’s offense for the upcoming season.

Reason for concern: Potential needs to turn into production at some point, and the Rams are certainly betting on that to happen with Jefferson entering his second season. Jefferson did have two drops according to Pro Football Focus, so that’s something to watch for next season. Also, you would like to see more than 11.6 yards per reception from someone like Jefferson, who could serve as a deep threat. That number should improve with a good deep ball thrower like Matthew Stafford taking over at quarterback for the Rams.