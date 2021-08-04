Rams to Host Celebrity Flag Football Game on Friday

The Rams are joining forces with some of Los Angeles' most prominent celebrities for an event on Friday.

Training camp is a time for players and coaches to gradually get into the swing of things before the regular season approaches. And on Friday, August 6 at 5:30 p.m. PT, the Rams will step outside of their current regime, as they host a celebrity flag football game following training camp practice at the UC Irvine facility.

Among Rams players participating, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey will serve as team captains.

The game will include an 11-on-11 style competition. Fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets to attend the event, and a meet-and-greet opportunity will be available following the flag football contest.

45 celebrities will attend the event, featuring the likes of YG, Taye Diggs, Matt James, D Smoke, Matt Barnes, Samantha Logan and Sevyn Streeter to name a few.