Rams activate Cooper Kupp from COVID-19 list

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams got some good news this week, with the team announcing on Wednesday ahead of practice that receiver Cooper Kupp had been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he anticipated Kupp being available for this weekend’s NFC Wild Card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kupp and defensive lineman Michael Brockers missed L.A.’s win over the Arizona Cardinals in the season finale because both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

Rookie receiver Van Jefferson saw more time on the field against the Cardinals with Kupp unavailable, finishing four catches for 50 yards.

McVay said he’s also hopeful that Brockers will be active for this weekend.

“Michael will be back a little bit later in the week, as long as they continue to stay on the progression that they're on right now,” McVay said.