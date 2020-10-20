Rams sign kicker Kai Forbath

In an effort to bring in a veteran presence and stabilize the kicking position, the Los Angeles Rams announced that they have signed 33-year-old Kai Forbath.

The UCLA product had been on the Chicago Bears' practice squad, L.A.'s opponent this week.

The Rams made room on the active roster by playing injured linebacker Obo Okoronkwo on the injured reserve. Okoronkwo is expected to be out four-to-six weeks as he recovers from an elbow injury.

Forbath has made 131 of his 151 field goal attempts (86.8 percent) in his NFL career.

In 2019, Forbath played four games for the Dallas Cowboys, making all 11 of his field goal attempts.

Forbath joined the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2011. He also spent time with the New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rams kicker Samuel Sloman remains on the roster. The rookie out of Miami of Ohio has struggled this season, missing three extra points – two of which have been blocked – and going 7-of-9 on field goals, with a long of 42 yards.

Rams head coach Sean McVay seemed particularly announced with Sloman after he sailed a kickoff into the end zone late in the game against San Francisco with the Niners set up for an onside kick.

McVay wanted the kick in play so the kickoff coverage unit could try and pin San Francisco deep.

“We’ve said it week in and week out,” McVay said on Monday, when asked about Sloman. “Obviously, you want to not have to continue to talk about the missed extra points or some of the things. Did a nice job responding.

“Definitely want us to handle that last kickoff situation a little bit differently, where we’re trying to pin them deep when they’re set up for an onside return and you got a chance to pin them a little bit deeper than kicking it that deep into the end zone. That was not what we wanted. He’s got to improve.”