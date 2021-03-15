Rams hold onto Leonard Floyd, lose Samson Ebukam to Niners

The Los Angeles Rams appeared to have cleared enough cap space to keep Leonard Floyd on the team moving forward, as the team announced they have agreed to terms with the University of Georgia product on a four-year deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the contract terms are four years and $64 million for Floyd, a nice pay day after signing a one-year, prove-it deal with the Rams last season.

Floyd, 28, had his best season as a pro 2020 in, finishing with 10.5 sacks in 16 games. He was also good against the run as a tall, rangy defender setting the edge, totaling 55 combined tackles, including 11 tackles for loss.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said keeping Floyd around was a priority at the end of last season.

While the Rams found a way to retain Floyd, they lost edge rusher Samson Ebukam to another NFC West Rival, the San Francisco 49ers.

Ebukam agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with 49ers, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1371561009236865027

Selected in the fourth round of the 2017 draft out of Eastern Washington by the Rams, Ebukam played xxx defensive snaps last season, finishing with 4.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and forced fumble.

However, Ebukam started to lose snaps to Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis during the second half of the season.