Andrew Whitworth’s key to longevity – a shrinking waistline

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Dancing bears usually are lighter on their feet with less around their midsection.

At least, that’s the theory Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth subscribes to later in his career, and so far it’s paid off.

“I kind of wanted to make sure I reported to camp every single season a little lighter,” Whitworth said. “And so that always kind of just told me I was managing my weight, keeping it in a healthy spot, and keeping in really good shape.”

The oldest player on the Rams’ roster, the 38-year-old Whitworth said he started his plan at around 30 years old when he noticed talented blind-side protectors like Jonathan Ogden, Orlando Pace and former teammate Willie Anderson start to gain weight later in their careers.

“When I got into the NFL, one of the reasons I stay so lean and try to do such a good job of staying on top of my shape is that one of the things I observed watching those guys, listening to them, and how they trained and did things is that I always kind of thought they could have done a little better job of taking their weight down and taking care of themselves when they got a little older to make themselves last,” Whitworth said. “And I thought that was something, when I got to that point, “I was going to be on top of it. So, I started really, right when I turned 30.”

Whitworth said he reported to camp at about 315 to 316 pounds, and that he played at 345 to 350 pounds early in his career.

He keeps the weight off during the offseason by staying active -- working out in the morning, golfing in the afternoon and playing basketball with his kids in the evening -- and eating healthy.



Whitworth originally joined the Rams as a free agent in the 2017 offseason, and signed a three-year, $30 million contract extension this past March that keeps him with the team through the 2022 season.

The LSU product has been durable, starting in 211 or 215 games over 14 NFL seasons, and 10 playoff contests. A four-time Pro Bowler, Whitworth is one of only two offensive linemen in NFL history to start in a win against all 32 teams in the league.

Rams head coach Sean McVay certainly values Whitworth because of his production and availability on the field, but also likes the leadership the two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year and offensive co-captain brings to his team.

“You know ‘Whit’ (Whitworth) is going to continue to do his thing,” McVay said. “With some of the things that he got cleaned up, he looks as healthy as he’s been since we’ve been together, which is a very, very impressive thing. You’re not surprised by anything from him at this point.”