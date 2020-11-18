SI.com
RamDigest
Rams announce player tests positive for COVID-19, enter intensive protocol

Eric D. Williams

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they had a player test positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in a prepared statement.

“This evening, we learned a Rams player tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine and out of an abundance of caution, we are entering intensive protocol.

“Other than select players with assigned rehab, all football activities will take place remotely on Wednesday. Players and coaches will conduct their normal meeting schedule from home. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials as the health and safety of the team is our highest priority.”

In October, the league established new guidelines for intensive protocol after the Tennessee Titans had an outbreak. It includes rapid point of care test in addition to daily polymerise chain reaction (PCR) testing, teams meeting virtually, the wearing of masks and gloves by players on the practice field at all times and a ban on player gatherings away from the facility.

The Rams played the Seattle Seahawks at home at SoFi Stadium on Sunday and are scheduled for a game on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

The Rams had the first NFL player test positive for COVID-19 earlier this year with center Brian Allen announcing he tested positive back in April.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and his family also tested positive for COVID-19 this summer. And during training camp, rookie edge rusher Terrell Lewis and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht were placed on the COVID-19 list.

The Rams also had offensive lineman Chandler Brewer opt out of playing this season because of his battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma two years ago put him at high risk to the virus. 

