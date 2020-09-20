SI.com
RamDigest
Rams RB Cam Akers suffers rib injury, will not return

Eric D. Williams

Off to a promising start, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers suffered a rib injury on his team’s opening drive of the game and will not return.

The rookie out of Florida State earned his second straight start, rushing for 13 yards on three carries.

However, on first-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Akers ran left and went down hard. Akers was evaluated by trainers as he left the field.

With Akers out, the Rams will lean on Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson Jr. to carry the load for the run game. 

