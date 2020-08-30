THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- I can confirm the NFL Network’s report that Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a low-ankle injury during the early portion of Saturday’s scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.

The injury has been characterized as minor and that Kupp would not have missed a snap if it were a game or a practice week for a regular-season contest.

Rams head coach Sean McVay echoed those sentiments after the scrimmage Saturday when asked about Kupp’s injury status.

“We were just being smart with him,” McVay said. “He’s fine. He’ll be okay.”

McVay was then asked again is Kupp was injured.

“No injury, he’s good,” McVay said. “You would see a lot of panic on me if there was something was wrong with him, I can promise you, so he’s okay.”

The Rams are not required to provide an injury status on players until Week 1 of the regular season.

Kupp likely will take it easy in practice this week, making sure his ankle is fully healthy before ramping it up next week in anticipation of this team’s season opener at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams have pretty good depth behind Kupp, with rookie Van Jefferson, Josh Reynolds and Nsimba Webster all making plays during training camp.