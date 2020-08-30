SI.com
RamDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRamDigest+
Search

L.A. Rams WR Cooper Kupp suffers minor ankle injury, should be ready for Week 1

Eric D. Williams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- I can confirm the NFL Network’s report that Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a low-ankle injury during the early portion of Saturday’s scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.

The injury has been characterized as minor and that Kupp would not have missed a snap if it were a game or a practice week for a regular-season contest.

Rams head coach Sean McVay echoed those sentiments after the scrimmage Saturday when asked about Kupp’s injury status.

“We were just being smart with him,” McVay said. “He’s fine. He’ll be okay.”

McVay was then asked again is Kupp was injured.

“No injury, he’s good,” McVay said. “You would see a lot of panic on me if there was something was wrong with him, I can promise you, so he’s okay.”

The Rams are not required to provide an injury status on players until Week 1 of the regular season.

Kupp likely will take it easy in practice this week, making sure his ankle is fully healthy before ramping it up next week in anticipation of this team’s season opener at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams have pretty good depth behind Kupp, with rookie Van Jefferson, Josh Reynolds and Nsimba Webster all making plays during training camp. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jared Goff, Rams offense more polished in second scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

Still no clarity in kicking competition as all three struggle

Eric D. Williams

A kicker’s perspective on L.A. Rams 3-man kicking competition

Former NFL kicker Nick Novak weighs in on Rams kicking competition

Eric D. Williams

RB coach Thomas Brown brings leadership, experience to Rams

Sean McVay drawn to charismatic RB coach that holds players accountable

Eric D. Williams

Rams QB Jared Goff should take more deep shots in scrimmage

Cal product looking to fine tune his decision making before season opener

Eric D. Williams

Rams' Van Jefferson custom-built to play WR

Rams rookie second-round draft pick ready to contribute

Eric D. Williams

L.A. Rams WR Robert Woods says time to take action on social justice issues

Rams leadership discuss cancelling practice, decide to create social justice fund

Eric D. Williams

Rams Hard Knocks recap: Papa Favre makes a cameo

Rams first appearance in SoFi Stadium a focus of reality TV show

Eric D. Williams

Rams training camp, Day 6: Taylor Rapp on the mend

University of Washington safety close to returning from knee injury

Eric D. Williams

Rams edge rusher Terrell Lewis offers versatility, out to prove he belongs

Alabama product has potential to develop into elite pass rusher

Eric D. Williams

Rams training camp, Day 5: Jalen Ramsey "dominant" at practice

Undrafted rookie RB Xavier Jones also seizing opportunity

Eric D. Williams