L.A. Rams position outlook 2021: Defensive line

Yes, the Los Angeles Rams have the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Aaron Donald. His running mate Michael Brockers had a productive season last year as well. However, the Rams still need to add more bodies up front and will do so led by one of the best defensive line coaches in the league in Eric Henderson, who added the additional title of defensive run game coordinator for the upcoming season.

Locks: Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers, Sebastian Joseph-Day

On the bubble: Greg Gaines, A’Shawn Robinson, Marquise Copeland, Michael Hoecht, Eric Banks, Jonah Williams.



Free agents: Morgan Fox



The good: Donald was an unstoppable force up front for the Rams again in 2020. And at 29 years old, the Pitt product showed no signs of slowing down. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Donald led the Rams in sacks (13.5), quarterback hits (26) and tackles for loss (14), making his seventh straight Pro Bowl and earning first-team, All-Pro for a sixth straight season. With opposing offenses so focused on how to block Donald other players thrived, including Brockers (five sacks) and Fox (six sacks). Joseph-Day showed improvement as a run stuffer, finishing with 55 combined stops at nose tackle. L.A.’s 53 sacks during the regular season was No. 2 in the NFL. The Rams had the No. 1 defense in points allowed per game (18.5), total yards allowed (281.9) and passing yards allowed (190.7) per game. With the addition of J.J. Watt in Arizona, Brockers believes the Rams still have the best defensive line in the NFC West.

The bad: Even though the Rams had the NFL’s top-ranked defense, they finished with just 22 takeaways in 2020, tied for 10th in the NFL. Donald finished the season with a rib issue, and he was not the same player in L.A.’s NFC Divisional round playoff contest against Green Bay, playing just 40 snaps (53 percent). The Rams gave up 188 rushing yards to the Packers without Donald at full strength. In two games against San Francisco (both losses), the Rams allowed nearly 200 total yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to WR Deebo Samuel.

The money: Donald is scheduled to make $19.892 million in guaranteed money for the 2021 season; he’s a possible restructure candidate with the Rams needing to get under the salary cap for the start of the new year on March 17. Brockers has a base salary of $6.5 million and a guaranteed roster bonus of $1.5 million for next season. Robinson is scheduled to make $3 million for the 2021 season on a contract his representation and the Rams restructured last year. Joseph-Day is scheduled to make $2.183 million next season. Gaines ($850,000), Copeland ($660,000), Hoecht ($660,000), Williams ($660,000) and Banks ($760,000) all will make under $1 million if they are on the final roster for Week 1 in 2021.

Draft priority: The Rams have one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL but should look to add more young talent with Brockers and Robinson both getting up there in years. Ideally, the Rams would bring Fox back in free agency. However, because of the team’s salary cap issues and Fox’s production last season, he may be too expensive to retain. Copeland, Hoecht, Williams and Bank are all solid, developmental prospects. The Rams will likely lean on Henderson’s ability to get the most out of those young players for the upcoming season.