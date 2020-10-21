SI.com
L.A. Rams designate DT A’Shawn Robinson to return to active roster

Eric D. Williams

For a team that at times has struggled to stop the run this season, the Los Angeles Rams received some good news on Tuesday, designating run-stopping defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson to return to the active roster.

The Rams signed the 25-year-old Robinson to a two-year, $17 million deal this offseason. However, the Alabama product was placed on the non-football injury list an unspecified health issue during training camp and to start the year, meaning he had to miss the first six weeks of the regular season.

Now that the Rams have designated Robinson to return, it starts the 21-day window for the team to evaluate whether to place him on the active roster or on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Robinson will be allowed to practice with his teammates for the first time during the regular season this week.

The Rams can add Robinson to the active roster at any point during the 21-day period. 

